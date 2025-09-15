AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires Shares of 9,084 Lennar Corporation $LEN

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,084 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 2.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Shares of LEN opened at $137.19 on Monday. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $193.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

