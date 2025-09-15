AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys New Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,079 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 32.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $6,716,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $501,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 180,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roger W. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. The trade was a 24.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

