AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys New Position in Loews Corporation $L

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 805.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of L opened at $97.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.86. Loews Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.16 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

