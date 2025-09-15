AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys New Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,637,000 after acquiring an additional 585,992 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Northern Trust by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,493,000 after purchasing an additional 562,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 558,287 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,340.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 445,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 441,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,905,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $129.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average is $111.65. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $119.58.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

