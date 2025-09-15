AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys New Stake in Waters Corporation $WAT

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Waters by 5.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAT opened at $295.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $275.05 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The company had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 target price on Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.73.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

