AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys Shares of 28,841 Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 1.2% during the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 22.2% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $3,554,530.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,975.48. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock valued at $39,037,739 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $35.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

