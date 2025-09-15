AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys Shares of 62,420 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,123 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $2,003,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,752,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,127,503.68. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,924 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,183 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $24.76 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

