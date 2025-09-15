AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $1.02 Million in Baxter International Inc. $BAX

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 136,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Baxter International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,444,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,292,000 after purchasing an additional 125,431 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Baxter International by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 188,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $24.00 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Baxter International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -226.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

