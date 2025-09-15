AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $1.05 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 86,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $45.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

