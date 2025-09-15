AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $1.08 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $545.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $513.52 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total transaction of $2,242,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,018.95. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,156,479.75. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $10,744,318 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $585.00 target price on Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

