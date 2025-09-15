AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $1.09 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 61,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $4,115,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $81.64.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -535.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

