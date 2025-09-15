AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $598,000 in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,251,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 122.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 519,933 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,476,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,908,000 after acquiring an additional 349,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,924.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 285,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 271,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.30 on Monday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The firm had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WTRG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

