AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $684,000 in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in DraftKings by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $5,000,092.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 512,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,262,013.97. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $2,006,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,081.90. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 816,662 shares of company stock worth $35,460,274 over the last three months. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.12.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $43.98 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

