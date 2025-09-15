AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $770,000 in The Clorox Company $CLX

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Clorox by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:CLX opened at $123.75 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $116.53 and a one year high of $171.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.