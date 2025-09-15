AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $831,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,982 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 558 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.4%

Expedia Group stock opened at $222.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.64. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $223.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

