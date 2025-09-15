AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $905,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 776.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,416 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 51.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,896 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4,207.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,635,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,272 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,750 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 96.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,951,000 after purchasing an additional 763,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. JP Morgan Cazenove reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:TSN opened at $55.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

