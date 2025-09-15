AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $948,000 in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 26.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 10.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $298,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ZS stock opened at $283.19 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $318.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,048.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $865,241.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 353,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,377,690.50. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,305 shares of company stock worth $7,093,136. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

