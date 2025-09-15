AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New $899,000 Investment in Samsara Inc. $IOT

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Get Samsara alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 385.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $372,170.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 339,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,259.36. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $67,566.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 105,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,401.34. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,629,186 shares of company stock valued at $136,603,016. 46.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -239.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.