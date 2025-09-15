AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New $985,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,371.98. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.70.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of STLD stock opened at $130.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average is $127.99.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

