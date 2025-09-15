AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New $988,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Argus raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 252,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,352. This trade represents a 37.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 949,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,000. This represents a 8.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.07) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.