AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New $999,000 Investment in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,529,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 25.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the first quarter valued at $2,370,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

FWONK opened at $99.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.20. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $74.34 and a 52 week high of $106.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $397,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

