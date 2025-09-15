AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,916 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,074.76. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $918,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,160,004.40. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,315 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $124.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

