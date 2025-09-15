AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,010 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.46.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE PHM opened at $137.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day moving average is $109.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

