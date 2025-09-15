AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New Investment in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Reddit by 100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $4,021,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 494,104 shares in the company, valued at $110,387,774.64. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total value of $6,130,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 222,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,721,593.96. The trade was a 11.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,126 shares of company stock valued at $68,827,399 over the last 90 days. 34.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Reddit from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.58.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $254.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.56. Reddit Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.22 and a 52-week high of $266.64. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 231.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.38.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

