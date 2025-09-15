AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk $TTD

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Arete Research raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

