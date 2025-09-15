AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New Investment in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

NYSE:WRB opened at $73.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.00. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

