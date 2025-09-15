AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases New Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-On by 421.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Snap-On during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Snap-On by 248.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-On during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,548,834.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,557,542.46. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $333.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12-month low of $278.75 and a 12-month high of $373.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.75.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.00.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

