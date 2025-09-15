AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases Shares of 10,349 Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 526,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 802.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.90.

Shares of PFG opened at $82.70 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

