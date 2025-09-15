AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases Shares of 15,711 Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,711 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

