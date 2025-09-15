AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes $1 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,903 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,099,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,125,000 after purchasing an additional 264,664 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,708,000 after purchasing an additional 666,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.1% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 541,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,399,000 after purchasing an additional 62,899 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.18.

MOH opened at $180.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.87. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $151.95 and a 1 year high of $365.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

