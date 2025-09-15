AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes $838,000 Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,505,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,188 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $432,718,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carnival by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after buying an additional 2,566,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Carnival by 16.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,425,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,674,000 after buying an additional 1,787,015 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $31.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.Carnival’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

