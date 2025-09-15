AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes $871,000 Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $48.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

