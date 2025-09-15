AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes $976,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,441 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,758,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,607 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,078,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,870,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.77 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.