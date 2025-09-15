AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,624 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,097,000 after buying an additional 2,297,350 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 217.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,322 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Roblox by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,256,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Roblox by 55.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,960,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,669 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $773,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,596.86. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $2,419,175.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,541,025.99. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,457,612 shares of company stock worth $156,869,417. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $133.42 on Monday. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Arete upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.16.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

