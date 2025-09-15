AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $83.68 on Monday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $103.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.59%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

