Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,728.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

