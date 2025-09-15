Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Stock Holdings Lifted by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $30,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 370.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $84.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $125.63. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -653.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently -4,061.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Baird R W dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

