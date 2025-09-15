Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Raised to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANCTF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $53.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

