Analysts Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT at $56.00

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 1,590.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David Scadden sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,120. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $92,905.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,131.88. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 634.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

