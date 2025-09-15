Analysts Set QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Target Price at $5.88

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.8833.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 929,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $10,804,427.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 161,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,805.66. The trade was a 85.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,467,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,019,322.80. This trade represents a 25.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,201,036 shares of company stock valued at $36,884,712 over the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2,086.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 685.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 660.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 333.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QS opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

