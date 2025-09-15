Analyzing DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) and YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) and DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Get YAYYO alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for YAYYO and DHL Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YAYYO 0 0 0 0 0.00 DHL Group 2 2 0 1 2.00

Volatility & Risk

YAYYO has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHL Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YAYYO $12.56 million N/A -$7.14 million N/A N/A DHL Group $91.11 billion 0.59 $3.61 billion $3.24 13.93

This table compares YAYYO and DHL Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DHL Group has higher revenue and earnings than YAYYO.

Profitability

This table compares YAYYO and DHL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YAYYO N/A N/A N/A DHL Group 4.11% 14.92% 4.98%

Summary

DHL Group beats YAYYO on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YAYYO

(Get Free Report)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About DHL Group

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for YAYYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YAYYO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.