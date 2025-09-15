Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,173,000 after buying an additional 2,220,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,518,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,832 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,879.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,048,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 997,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,816,000 after buying an additional 971,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 116.09%. The company had revenue of $171.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 175,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $4,934,293.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 357,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,454.71. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 123,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,694. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,638 shares of company stock worth $9,817,112 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

