Apple Inc. $AAPL is Advisors Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 908,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 115,535 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $201,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $234.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.