Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $240.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.8006.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $234.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.50 and its 200-day moving average is $212.02. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

