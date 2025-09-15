Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.53.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of APTV stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $84.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 63.1% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 33,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 348.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

