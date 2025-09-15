Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

AIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Arteris from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Arteris Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $373.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. Arteris has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 8,546.17% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. Arteris has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 42,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $381,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 399,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,448.26. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 94,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $1,271,365.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 189,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,199.65. The trade was a 33.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,979,663 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 11,823.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 4,810.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

