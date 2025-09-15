Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 83.23%. The firm had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $48,966,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,757,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,457,000 after buying an additional 1,164,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 84.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,258,000 after buying an additional 990,468 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 24.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,094,000 after buying an additional 478,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,024,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,315,000 after buying an additional 433,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

