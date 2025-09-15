AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. $AVDX Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVDX. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 801.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 816.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.56 and a beta of 1.20.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.