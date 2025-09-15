B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Estimate for IperionX Earnings

Get IperionX alerts:

IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of IperionX in a report released on Thursday, September 11th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for IperionX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IperionX’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised IperionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of IperionX in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IperionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

IperionX Stock Performance

IperionX stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. IperionX has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $49.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IperionX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IperionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,384,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in IperionX in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of IperionX by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IperionX by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IperionX in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IperionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.