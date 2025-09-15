Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives $5.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.3333.
Several research firms recently commented on BEEM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, August 15th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Beam Global
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global
Beam Global Stock Performance
BEEM stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.57.
Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 69.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beam Global Company Profile
Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beam Global
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- RH Stock Slides After Mixed Earnings and Tariff Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.