Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives $5.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.3333.

Several research firms recently commented on BEEM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, August 15th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

BEEM stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 69.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

